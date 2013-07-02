Android Halts iPhone's Advance In The U.S. Smartphone Market

For the first time since October 2012, the iPhone failed to notch a monthly gain in U.S. smartphone market share, standing unchanged at 39% at the end of May, according to comScore. That’s up from 32% a year prior.



Android eked out a minor gain, finishing May with a 52% share of the U.S. smartphone market, up slightly from 51% a year prior.

Despite the relatively flat market share growth, the broader expansion of the U.S. smartphone market means Android still has 17 million more U.S. users than it did a year before. The iPhone picked up 19 million users in the 12-month period.

Windows Phone continues to show no growth in the U.S. market, with only a 3% share. It actually has less users than it did a year ago, and that was before the release of Windows Phone 8, Microsoft’s latest attempt to launch a popular mobile operating system.

Click here to download chart and data in Excel.

Overall, U.S. smartphone penetration tipped past 60% for the first time, with 141 million Americans owning smartphone at the end of May.





