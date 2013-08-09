Android Continues To Crowd Apple Out Of The Global Smartphone Market

Updated global smartphone platform shipment numbers show that nearly 80% of the smartphones shipped during the last quarter run on Android.

That’s a significant climb from just under 70% a year ago.

The strong jump can be attributed to the immediate success of Samsung’s flagship device, the Galaxy S4. But the predominantly Android-centric Chinese manufacturers — Huawei, ZTE, and Lenovo — also helped spur growth. Each manufacturer shipped around 11 million units last quarter, according to the latest data from IDC.

The pace of Android’s expansion far exceeded Apple’s, resulting in Apple ceding six percentage points in market share year-over-year.

It should be noted that no new Apple devices have been launched since September 2012. When the iPhone 5 launched, it helped boost quarterly shipments 23% year-over-year.

Android is not the only platform growing, however. Windows Phone grabbed a percentage point to reach 3.7% market share.

It has firmly entrenched itself in third place in the smartphone wars. BlackBerry’s market share continues to decline, despite the release of its BlackBerry 10 OS.

Here’s another look at the shipments data in volume terms. Android is dictating global smartphone market growth.

