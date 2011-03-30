Get Android 2.3 Gingerbread On Your Droid X Or Droid 2 Early

It has taken a long time for manufacturers to adopt the current version of Android, 2.3 Gingerbread, to their phones.



As of now, there are only two devices that are running Gingerbread: Google’s Nexus S and Nexus phones. But there’s finally evidence that it’s coming to Motorola Droid phones soon.

My Droid World has released Gingerbread for the Droid X and Droid 2. You can install it now, but you’ll have to root your phone first. (Click here for our guide to rooting).

Click these links to download for Droid X and Droid 2 to your phone’s SD card. Then follow the instructions in this video from Droid Life:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

