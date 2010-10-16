What You'll Get From Android 3.0

Photo: Danny Sullivan, Creative Commons

The word on the street is that Google is about to unveil Gingerbread, the next version of mobile OS Android, perhaps as soon as next week.Probably, Google will release the Android 3.0 software development kit (SDK), so developers can begin getting their apps ready for Gingerbread.



The operating system itself won’t be out in the wild until late this year, and depending on your handset and carrier, you probably won’t be using it until early 2011.

But the SDK is enough to tell us everything about the new features coming in Gingerbread.

As per usual, Google won’t officially say anything about it. We don’t even know the version number for sure. People are expecting Android 3.0, but Gingerbread could end up with 2.3 or 2.5 as its official name.

But despite the official silence, there are plenty of solid indications of what to expect based on public statements from Googlers and sourced media reports reports. There are also lots of features we know we want from Android.

