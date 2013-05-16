Get Ready For Multi-Player Android Games You Can Play On Your iPad

Google mobile product manager Hugo Barra demonstrates Honeycomb

Google explained today the mysterious new gaming service on its app store, Google Play, that leaked last month.



Android game developers are getting new tools so they can build new games. These will let multiple people play across devices: on Android smartphones/tablets, on the Web and in iOS.

So Android users and iPad users can be play a game against each other over the Internet.

Pretty cool.

The new service also helps find you others to play your favourite game with.

It will also let players save their games virtually, so you can start a game on your phone and pick up playing where you left off on your tablet. You can share stats, scores on Google+ Circles, too.

The developer tools are called Google Play Services, explained Hugo Barra, VP product management, of Android, at the Google I/O developer conference that launched on Tuesday.

