Google's Android Gains The Most Mobile Share In February

Google’s Android operating system continued stealing smartphone platform share in February, according to new mobile subscriber share numbers from comScore. These are based on user surveys, and reflect subscriber base — not simply market share of a specific quarter’s sales.
Here’s February’s data compared to the three month period before:
- RIM is at 42.1% for December to February period, compared to 40.8% for the September to November period.
- Apple is at 25.4%, compared to 25.5%.
- Microsoft is at 15.1% compared to 19.1%.
- Android is at 9%, compared to 3.8%.
- Palm is at 5.4% compared to 7.2%.
And here’s how it looks over a two year span.
