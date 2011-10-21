Android Phones Gained Ground In Businesses Last Quarter

Android gained ground in businesses last quarter as employees delayed iPhone purchases to wait for a new model.



That’s according to the latest quarterly activation statistics from Good Technology, which helps thousands of enterprises manage the mobile devices used by employees.

Good reports that Android phones made up 39% of all enterprise smartphone activations that it tracks, up from 33% last quarter. The iPhone, meanwhile, dropped from 66% to 61%. (Good does not track Windows Phone 7 or Blackberry activations.)

That drop is also reflected in iPhone 4 activations, which dropped from 32% to 28% during the quarter.

Good believes that employees put off iPhone purchases because they anticipated a new model — which is exactly what Apple CFO Peter Oppenheimer said on Tuesday’s earnings call as an explanation for worse-than-expected iPhone sales.

Good expects iPhone activations to pick back up next quarter as employees begin to bring their new iPhone 4Ss into work.

On the weekend that the iPhone 4S came out, Good saw a 25% increase in iPhone activations over the Q3 average.

Tablets are a completely different story than smartphones. The iPad made up 96% of all tablet activations during the quarter, suggesting once again that there really is no Android tablet market to speak of, just as Michael Dell said on Tuesday.

Here’s the Good chart showing activation by device type for the last four months. Note the decline in iPhone activations toward the end of the quarter, as the anticipated release of the new iPhone approached.

Photo: Good Technology

