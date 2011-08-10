ANDROID IS EVERYWHERE: These Common Gadgets Are Powered By The Most Popular Mobile OS On The Planet

Google execs probably felt pretty good about themselves when they got to brag that there are 550,000 Android devices activated every day.
A lot of that is due to the fact that Android is an open source platform, and can be used to run pretty much anything, not just smartphones and tablets.
Since Android’s release, there have been a bunch of clever uses for Android. Google is even taking notice and added the OS to its next Google TV update.
We did some looking around for the most interesting Android-powered devices that you probably haven’t seen yet.
Google TV's next big update will upgrade to Honeycomb. Check out this video of an early leaked version of Honeycomb on Google TV to see what it'll be like.
The Chinese manufacturer Geniatech beat Google at its own game and released a TV box that runs Android. The Froyo machine comes with a wireless keyboard that acts as a remote for your box. It will also let you play virtually any file type in full 1080p HD from its SD card slot.
There are tons of Android-powered options if you're looking for a sub-$100 netbook. As we mentioned in our post about high tech foreign gadgets, there's a large variety available from Chinese resellers.
As silly as they may seem, there are a bunch of Android-powered watches out there. The latest one is called the i'm Watch. This $350 device can connect to your smartphone via Bluetooth and display texts, status updates, and calendar notifications.
It may not look like your typical Android device, but the new Nook Simple Touch is powered by Android 2.1. While you can only use the Nook for reading, some hackers have figured out how to install Android apps like Angry Birds on it.
Samsung's Galaxy Players are designed to compete with Apple's iPod Touch. The players come in 4-inch or 5-inch models and can do pretty much anything Android phones can do -- except make phone calls.
The players have been delayed indefinitely, but we did get some hands-on time with them a few months ago. The Galaxy Players are pretty nice, but who knows if Samsung will ever release them.
At Google I/O this year, the company announced plans for a system called [email protected] While the specifics on how it will work, the concept is pretty cool. Google wants all your appliances, lights, and other household gadgets to connect to your Android device so you can control them from anywhere.
