Android Funnels A Greater Share Of Social App Traffic In The 4G Era

Android mobile devices account for a greater share of traffic to social-mobile apps on ultra-fast 4G networks than they did on 3G.



For example, 51% of total 4G smartphone traffic to Facebook’s mobile app came from Android, according to a recent multi-country study of data usage from Mobidia. By comparison, Android’s 3G smartphone users made up 46% of all 3G smartphone traffic to Facebook’s mobile app.

Kakao, an instant messaging app popular in Asia, derived 54% of its 4G smartphone traffic from Android devices. On 3G, Android accounted for just 37% of traffic.

Google+ and Spotify also saw a big jump in Android’s traffic share on 4G.

In fact, among the nine apps studied, Kakao and Facebook had among the largest Android share gains in the leap from 3G to 4G — more than YouTube, Dropbox, and several other popular apps.

It’s clear that the faster connectivity afforded by 4G devices increases data usage.

What else is behind Android’s gains in traffic share on faster networks?

Consider the context of a 4G user. 4G is a newer, premium telecom standard, which means owners of a 4G smartphone are likely to be wealthier. With full-featured models like the HTC One, the Samsung Galaxy phones and Google’s Nexus handsets, the Android operating system has begun successfully tapping the smartphone market’s high-end.

These users are clearly not shying away from heavy usage of popular apps. Premium Android users on 4G networks may come to debunk the notion that Android owners do very little on their phones, aside from calling. iPhone buyers aren’t the only mobile power users out there.

Mobidia’s study covered the U.S., Germany, South Korea, the U.K., Japan, and Canada.

Download the data and chart in Excel.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.