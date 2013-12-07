There's A Flashlight App For Android That The FTC Says Is Giving Away Your Personal Information

The FTC is accusing the developers who created the Brightest Flashlight Free app for Android with selling personal data, according to The Register.

The FTCs official statement says that Goldenshores Technologies violated the privacy policy it has on its site regarding the program.

According to the statement, Goldenshores would collect certain kinds of information in order to improve the program. The FTC is taking issue with the fact that the company neglected to mention that the app would give this info to third-party advertisers.

Gizmodo explained the process of how this happens: After downloading the app from the Google Play app store, users receive a prompt asking permission for data tracking related to internal purposes.

It turns out that whether you agree to it or not, Goldenshores would give the info to these other parties.

The Verge points out that the app has been download 50 million times , so Goldenshores has a lot of work to do. The FTC ruled that the developers must delete every trace of personal data still left on the program. The app is still in Google Play.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.