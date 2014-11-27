Android Phones Are Taking A Growing Share Of Mobile Commerce Sales, At The IPhone's Expense

In the past, e-commerce traffic and sales were lopsidedly an iPhone- and iPad-driven phenomenon.

But over the past year, new data shows Android is quickly closing the gap in several ways.

Average order value (AOV): On smartphones, there is now a very narrow gap. iPhone users spend $US129, on average, compared to Android Phone users who spend $US120. The AOV difference on tablets persists, however.

On smartphones, there is now a very narrow gap. iPhone users spend $US129, on average, compared to Android Phone users who spend $US120. The AOV difference on tablets persists, however. Conversion rate: Android visitors to e-commerce sites see a conversion rate of .7%,according to Monetate. That’s lower than iPhones’ visitors’ rate of .9%. This difference in conversion rate between iOS and Android phones — an indicator of propensity to buy — remains significant, but it is hardly an insurmountable gap.

Android visitors to e-commerce sites see a conversion rate of .7%,according to Monetate. That’s lower than iPhones’ visitors’ rate of .9%. This difference in conversion rate between iOS and Android phones — an indicator of propensity to buy — remains significant, but it is hardly an insurmountable gap. Order share: Android devices account for a growing share of e-commerce orders, as the iOS share shrank. About one-fifth of sales on Custora’s e-commerce platform are Android-driven. iPhone’s share is declining.

The findings, from a recent report on the rise of Android as a commercial platform, show that it’s becoming increasingly important for commerce apps and sites to support both iOS and Android platforms.

Android tablets and phones are also gaining shares of e-commerce traffic.

Here are the report’s other main takeaways:

