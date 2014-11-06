Google's Massive Android Platform Is Driving Billions Of Dollars In E-Commerce, Apps, And Advertising

Marcelo Ballve
BI IntelligenceAndroid is much bigger than iOS.

Android is underappreciated as a commercial platform — as a revenue driver for the e-commerce, advertising, and software industries.

Consider:

In a new BI Intelligence report, we show how Android has translated its massive audience — an estimated 1.2 billion active users globally by the end of this year — into a solid platform for mobile-based businesses.

Access The Full Report And Data By Signing Up For A Trial Today >>

Consider:

The report is full of charts and data that can be easily downloaded and put to use.

In full, the report:

For full access to the report on Android As A Mobile Business Platform and all our downloadable charts and data on mobile computing strategy and trends sign up for a trial subscription today.

BI Intelligence


Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.