Google's Massive Android Platform Is Driving Billions Of Dollars In E-Commerce, Apps, And Advertising

BI Intelligence Android is much bigger than iOS.

Android is underappreciated as a commercial platform — as a revenue driver for the e-commerce, advertising, and software industries.

Consider:

Android is crushing it as a driver of ad revenue. In this year’s second quarter, Android’s share of mobile ad traffic passed the share controlled by Apple’s iPhone and iPad devices. Android at 39% still lags iOS in ad revenue share, but it is gaining share twice as fast.

Android is exploding as an e-commerce driver. Android's share of mobile commerce orders is up 26% year-over-year. Android devices now account for just over one-fifth of all mobile e-commerce orders in the US.

It's also the fastest-growing major app ecosystem. Global revenue on Google Play more than doubled year-over-year in the first quarter of 2014. That's faster growth than iOS, according to App Annie. Some analysts believe Google Play will overtake the Apple App Store in revenue within five years.

In a new BI Intelligence report, we show how Android has translated its massive audience — an estimated 1.2 billion active users globally by the end of this year — into a solid platform for mobile-based businesses.

