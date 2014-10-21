Android Is Suddenly Growing Massively As An E-Commerce, Advertising, And App Platform

Android is underappreciated as a commercial platform — as a revenue driver for the e-commerce, advertising, and software industries.

Too many analysts remain attached to an outdated idea of Google’s mobile operating system as fragmented, malware-ridden, and low-end. They believe Android users don’t spend money on mobile and lack lifetime value. This is no longer true.

In a new BI Intelligence report, we show how Android has translated its massive audience — an estimated 1.2 billion active users globally by the end of this year — into a solid platform for mobile-based businesses.

Access The Full Report And Data By Signing Up For A Free Trial Today >>

Here are the report’s main takeaways:

The report is full of charts and data that can be easily downloaded and put to use.

In full, the report:

For full access to the report on Android As A Mobile Business Platform and all our downloadable charts and data on mobile computing strategy and trends sign up for a free trial subscription today.

BI Intelligence Android is much bigger than iOS.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.