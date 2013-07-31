Android Is Starting To Dominate The Global Tablet Market

Mobile Insights is a daily newsletter from BI Intelligence delivered first thing every morning exclusively to BI Intelligence subscribers. Sign up for a free trial of BI Intelligence today.

Android Takes 67% Share Of Global Tablet Shipments (Strategy Analytics)

Global tablet shipments reached 51.7 million units for the second quarter of 2013, according to new data from Strategy Analytics. Android dominated the quarter with a 67% share of all tablet shipments, which grew from a 51.4% share in the second quarter of 2012. Apple’s tablet share fell almost 20 percentage points from 47.2% last year to 28.3%. In third place, Windows accounted for 4.5% of all tablet shipments. Read >

Apple’s Low-Cost iPhone Will Be Called iPhone 5C (Business Insider)

Business Insider’s Jay Yarow reports that the new, low-cost iPhone model rumours are indeed true, and that the new device will be called the iPhone 5C. It is expected to debut alongside the launch of the iPhone 5S. The C stands for colour, and leaked photos of colourful casings are pretty accurate representations of what the device will look like, according to Yarow. Most reports suggest it will cost $350, which would make it a mid-tier smartphone. Read >



Two Ad Giants Chasing Google In Merger Deal (New York Times)

Publicis and Omnicom — two of the top advertising agencies in the world — completed a merger on Sunday to officially become the world’s largest agency. The merger shows that the two firms are firmly entrenched in the business of collecting and selling consumer information. The leader in the big data space is Google. For more insight on the state of mobile advertising, please see our new report, The Emergence Of Native Ads On Mobile And What It Means For Mobile Advertising. Read >

Samsung Now A More Profitable Handset Maker Than Apple (Strategy Analytics)

For four years, Apple was the more profitable vendor of mobile handsets. In the second quarter of 2013, Samsung surpassed Apple, earning profit of $5.2 billion its handsets for the quarter, compared to Apple’s $4.6 billion. Read >

Intel And Microsoft Support Apple In Fight Over iPhone 4 Ban (Mashable)

The International Trade Commission (ITC) ruled that Apple’s iPhone 4, 3GS, and 3G all infringed on patents held by Samsung, and a ban on iPhone 4 will take place August 4th. Now, a trade group with Intel and Microsoft has supported Apple in asking President Obama to lift the ban. iPhone 4 sales made up 18% of all iPhone sales in the U.S. during June. Read >

Comparing And Contrasting Yahoo And Google’s Acquisition Sprees (TechCrunch)

Yahoo and Google have made a number of significant acquisitions during 2013. Yahoo’s spending spree was headlined by the $1.1 billion Tumblr acquisition, while Google recently made a run at social-mapping app Waze for the same price. Rip Emerson at TechCrunch examines how their acquisitions accent the two very different approaches each company will take toward their respective futures. Yahoo’s approach is to rebuild by targeting a young, mobile-centric audience; Google’s is to amplify its status as a big data empire. Read >

White Hat Hacker Barnaby Jones Dies Suddenly At 35 (Business Insider)

Barnaby Jones, a famed hacker, died suddenly this weekend at age 35. Jones was a prominent “white hat” hacker, which helped cyber security companies find potentially dangerous security holes before criminal hackers could breach them. His death is a reminder that as mobile computing continues to progress, the inherent security risks becomes greater. Read >

Starbucks Ups The Stakes In Battle Over Wireless Charging (All Things Digital)

Starbucks will bring wireless charging stations to 10 stores in the Silicon Valley next month. It is hoping to push the envelope with wireless charging the same way it pioneered the option of in-shop Wi-Fi access over a decade ago. Read >

