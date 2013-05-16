Android Reaccelerates As Device Activations Top 900 Million

Nine-hundred million Android devices have now been activated since the mobile platform launched, according to new Android boss Sundar Pichai, speaking yesterday at Google’s I/O Conference.



That’s up from 750 million in March, when Larry Page announced Pichai’s promotion.

If we account for the 63 days that lapsed between the two announcements, this means that almost 2.4 million Android devices were activated per day during the period.

(For comparison, Eric Schmidt said in April that Android activations had passed the rate of 1.5 million per day.)

One caveat is that Page’s wording in his March announcement was vague. Page said that “more than 750 million devices have been activated globally.” It’s possible that when Page spoke, activations had actually pushed beyond 750 million by a significant margin. For example, if activations had reached 780 million the day of the announcement, that means the rate of device activations for the 63-day period might have been lower, around 1.9 million per day.

Regardless, Android device activations have seen a significant reacceleration of growth in the last month.

Click here to view a larger version of this chart.

