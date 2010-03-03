Android Developer On "Cloud 9" After His App Hits $13,000 In Sales Per Month

Android developer Edward Kim says he’s getting $13,000 a month selling his “Car Locator” application in the Android Marketplace.



While it’s not like the blow-out sales we’ve heard about with the Apple App store, it’s a good sign for Android that there are independent developers making enough to live on.

As more people like Edward come forward, more developers should be enticed to develop for the Android platform, thus building the whole ecosystem.

In a blog post announcing his success, Arnold also ticked off a few interesting observations:

The application was netting an average of about $80-$100/day, until it became a featured app on the Marketplace. Since then, sales have been phenomenal, netting an average of $435/day, with a one day record of $772 on Valentine’s Day. Too bad I didn’t have a Valentines date this year — we would’ve gone somewhere real special!

There appears to be clear peaks on the weekends and during holidays. This was always my hunch, but I think I can finally say this with certainty since the signal-to-noise ratio is much better now.

Some may be quick to point out that a featured Android application is only able to net $400/day, while top iPhone apps make thousands. But the Android market appears to rotate applications in and out of the featured apps list in some pseudo-random fashion. Every time I open the Marketplace app, the featured list is different and most of the time, I don’t even see my app on there.

The price of the application was increased from $1.99 to $3.99. I ran a few price experiments and was surprised to see that though I doubled the price of the app, the number of purchases decreased by much less than half. Android users appear to have a willingness to pay more than a couple dollars for apps.

Piracy appears to be an increasing problem. A quick search for Car Locator on Twitter reveals links where people can download the .apk file without paying. I tend to have the same attitude on piracy as Balsamiq, so I’m not too worried about it, but I would love to hear some typical statistics on Android piracy.

