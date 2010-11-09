Android Developer Is Making Over $1,000 Per Month From Ads In Apps

Jay Yarow
An Android developer behind a handful of goofy ad-supported apps has posted some data on how much money he’s making.

Over the last six months, the developer, who identifies himself as “Chris,” earned $4,206.81.

It may not sound like big bucks, but his monthly income has grown from $4.95 in May to $1,059.31 in October. Plus, his applications aren’t blockbusters. He has six apps which have been downloaded 491,500 times.

These are the apps:

  1. X-Ray Scanner (over 268 000 downloads)
  2. Cracked Screen (over 182 000 downloads)
  3. Virtual Drums (over 20 000 downloads)
  4. Daily Beauty Tips (over 11 000 downloads)
  5. Don’t push it (over 6 500 downloads)
  6. WP Stats (over 4 000 downloads)

So, is it worth it to develop for Android? In the comments of his post, he says it’s a nice supplemental income and he doesn’t spend too much time working on the app.

We think this is a positive sign for Android. He’s not charging for his apps, he’s not delivering huge hits, and he’s still earning an annualized income over $12,000. (The ads are pay-per-click.)

Any developers out there care to weigh in? Is this good money? Or would you do something else with your time?

