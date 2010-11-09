Android Developer Is Making Over $1,000 Per Month From Ads In Apps

An Android developer behind a handful of goofy ad-supported apps has posted some data on how much money he’s making.



Over the last six months, the developer, who identifies himself as “Chris,” earned $4,206.81.

It may not sound like big bucks, but his monthly income has grown from $4.95 in May to $1,059.31 in October. Plus, his applications aren’t blockbusters. He has six apps which have been downloaded 491,500 times.

These are the apps:

X-Ray Scanner (over 268 000 downloads) Cracked Screen (over 182 000 downloads) Virtual Drums (over 20 000 downloads) Daily Beauty Tips (over 11 000 downloads) Don’t push it (over 6 500 downloads) WP Stats (over 4 000 downloads)

So, is it worth it to develop for Android? In the comments of his post, he says it’s a nice supplemental income and he doesn’t spend too much time working on the app.

We think this is a positive sign for Android. He’s not charging for his apps, he’s not delivering huge hits, and he’s still earning an annualized income over $12,000. (The ads are pay-per-click.)

Any developers out there care to weigh in? Is this good money? Or would you do something else with your time?

