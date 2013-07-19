Android Is Closing The Monetization Gap With iOS

Mobile Insights is a daily newsletter from BI Intelligence delivered first thing every morning exclusively to BI Intelligence subscribers. Sign up for a free trial of BI Intelligence today.

Android Now The Most Popular Platform With Developers (Vision Mobile)

But most stunning is its dramatic closing of the monetization gap with iOS. The average Android developer revenue is now $4,700 a month versus $5,200 for iOS (though this revenue includes contract development, e-commerce, and advertising, not just in-app purchases and paid downloads). Interestingly, developers on iOS prefer pay-per-download and in-app purchase as monetization methods, while Android developers prefer in-app advertising and pay-per-download. Globally, 27% of developers use Android as their primary platform versus 25% for iOS. That may be indicative of Android’s strength internationally, where iOS is just not as much of a factor. Read >

Transitioning To A Mobile-Centric World (Bill Gurley)

Venture capitalist Bill Gurley has a big post on the changes and trends to watch as the world goes mobile. Read >

U.S. Smartphone Upgrades Slow (Wall Street Journal)

The rate at which Americans trade in their phones for more advanced models has slowed significantly, actually turning negative last year. As we’ve discussed before, penetration growth is slowing as untapped demographics tend to be older and less wealthy. Anecdotally, some consumers feel innovation in smartphone technology is also slowing, and consequently there is less urgency to upgrade. This trend lies behind several recent developments in mobile. Carriers, like AT&T, and T-Mobile, are introducing new plans to let subscribers upgrade faster — if they are willing to forgo subsidies. Manufacturers, meanwhile, are looking to new devices lines to maintain astronomic levels of growth from the past few years. Read >WhatsApp Is Now Free On iOS — Sort Of (Forbes)

It is now free in the App Store, previously having cost $0.99. However, it will cost users $1 a year after the first year to keep using it. Read >

Yahoo Pushes Deeper Into Video (Wall Street Journal)

On its second quarter earnings call, Marissa Mayer touted Yahoo’s plan to invest further in video this year. Given her dual push into mobile, it is worth noting that video has been the major bright spot in mobile monetization thus far. In unrelated news, Yahoo also acquired a mobile ads startup yesterday. Read >

Why Russian Carriers Are Ditching iPhones (iMore)

iPhones are no longer available on any Russian carriers. The reason? Some analysts think that the carriers just don’t want to deal with notoriously-stringent Apple. Read >

NEC Leaves The Smartphone Business (Reuters)

The once-mighty Japanese company is exiting its smartphone business after a deal with Lenovo failed to materialise. Read >

