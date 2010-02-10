Android Closes In On Palm In Marketshare

New data from comScore shows Google’s Android doubled its US presence from September to December, and is now closing in on Palm.



According to comScore, Google has 5.2% of the smartphone platform share, while Palm has just 6.1%. Google finally found its way onto Verizon in the fourth quarter of last year, which helped boost its share. Palm just arrived at Verizon, so it might be able to fend off Google’s advance this coming quarter.

Important note: comScore does not report market share in same vein that IDC, Gartner and other firms do. These numbers represent installed base, as measured by the phones owned by U.S. wireless subscribers. It is not just measuring new Q4 sales.

In the long run, it doesn’t look great for Palm. While it has a solid operating system, Google has a lot of momentum on its side, and a growing brand presence.

As for the rest of the bunch, comScore’s data shows Research In Motion, Apple, and Microsoft all basically flat on a quarter over quarter basis.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.