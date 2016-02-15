This underrated Android feature crushes the iPhone in one key area

The ability to give our phones a big chunk of battery life in a short amount of time is key, as charging them for long periods of time, like we might overnight, can damage them permanently.

If we want to do it properly, we need to charge them whenever we can throughout the day and keep them charged around 40% to 80% to prevent permanent damage.

With that in mind, it’s not always convenient to charge during the day, so that’s why quick-charging is important. It gives your phone a quick battery boost, which is especially useful if you’re in a hurry.

However, it turns out that the iPhone charges very slowly compared to Android phones with quick-charging features.

YouTube user AGNTV posted a video comparing charge times of the iPhone 6s Plus, OnePlus 2, and Moto X Play from around 3% up to 100% all with aeroplane mode on, so there’s no background activity from apps. It shows that the latest Android phones charge much more quickly than the latest iPhone.

After 15 minutes of charging, the iPhone only went up to 8% while the OnePlus and Moto X charged up to 20%. There’s no denying that the Android phones would last a lot longer if you only had 15 minutes to charge them.

Neither the iPhone or the OnePlus 2 have quick-charging features, and yet the iPhone charges much slower thean the OnePlus 2. That’s because the OnePlus uses the new USB-C standard, which will eventually be used by future Android phones.

It allows for faster charging than the conventional microUSB standard from previous Android phones and Apple’s Lightning standard.

The Moto X Play has the biggest battery out all three phones and uses microUSB, but it has the quick charging feature from mobile chip-maker, Qualcomm, that uses a special quick-charging adaptor that comes with the phone. It only took the Moto X Play two hours to charge from 3% to 100%, which is almost an hour less than the iPhone. That’s pretty impressive.

Most Android flagships, including the Samsung Galaxy S6 and Note 5, and LG G4, also have Qualcomm’s quick-charging features. We also expect most flagship Android phones to adopt USB-C in the near future.

We haven’t seen Qualcomm’s quick-charging feature combined with USB-C yet, but when it does, we could potentially charge our phones extremely quick.

Meanwhile, there’s no mention of Apple adding its own quick-charging features to the iPhone, and it’s unlikely that Apple will adopt Qualcomm chips for the iPhone, as the company prefers to design and build its own chips. There are rumours, however, that the iPhone 7 will come with wireless charging, but that’s also pretty slow.

Check out AGNTV’s comparison video here:

