Android Beats iPhone With The LGBT Community

Photo: Android Ad

Even though it didn’t make the top 20 last year, Android is the number one, best-perceived brand among the LGBT community, says a new survey. Oddly enough, Google (which makes the Android) didn’t make the top 20.Although the iPhone came in at number two, Apple had four products on the list. Tim Cook, Steve Jobs’ 51-year-old successor as Apple CEO, is widely seen as one of the most powerful gay people in America.



YouGov Brand Index surveyed 5,000 consumers a day for 12-weeks asking them about their perception of 1,100 different brands. The company then gathered the responses from members of the gay, lesbian, bisexual, and transgender community—which Mashable reports came out to 5.25 per cent of the total consumers.

According to YouGov, this year’s list was drastically different from the last. Thirteen new brands—including Starbucks, Comedy Central, Skype, Android, Target, iPad, Samsung, Kindle, Aleve, Advil, LG, and PBS—made the list.

Who fell? Even though the LGBT community loved the Android, Google didn’t make the top 20. Amazon, HBO, Cheerios, Trader Joe’s, M&M’s, Whole Foods, Lowe’s, Food Network, Nike, and Bose also didn’t make the cut.

Here’s the list. Consumers are asked to rank brands from 100 to -100.

Photo: YouGov BrandIndex

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.