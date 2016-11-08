Google's new driving app will add a little smarts to you older car

Your car can get a little smarter and connected, even if it’s a bit on the older side.

Google is launching a new version of its driving app Android Auto on select Android phones Monday. The app features a new interface with large buttons and voice commands designed to be used in the car.

Android Auto works with infotainment systems on some newer cars, but this version has new features if you have an older car without a screen and Android compatibility. It can even be set to launch automatically when your phone connects to your car’s Bluetooth audio system.

It’s designed for people who like to mount their phones on their dashboard while driving.

The app is mostly used for navigation through Google Maps, but third-party apps like streaming music services can tie into Android Auto too. It also lets you send and receive calls or texts through voice controls.

The new update will be rolling out to Android phones running Android version 5.0 or later throughout the day Monday.

