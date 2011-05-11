The Top 10 Things We Want To Control With Our Android Phone

Photo: Ellis Hamburger

Google just announced a brand new framework for wirelessly controlling home appliances, called [email protected]Google didn’t provide too many details about exact ways [email protected] could be executed, but in typical Google-fashion, the framework will be open source.



It’s likely that anything you’d want to control would need to be connected to a micro Wi-Fi hotspot in order to receive commands from your device.

We’re betting tons of developers and life-hackers alike will find ways to program their Android devices to control absurd home appliances like blenders, garage door openers, and more.

Here’s our wish list of things we want to control with our Android phones.

Preheat the oven from the couch Wouldn't it be nice for the oven to be all heated up right when you're ready to pop in the chicken? Turn the sprinklers on and off at your whim Most people have sprinkler systems wired up inside their garages. There's no way we're walking all the way over to the garage. Let's hook the system up to our Android app. This one would be easy to accomplish. Open my garage door, Android We'd love to voice activate our garage door opener using our phone. Oh wait--we live in NYC and don't have garages. You can hope for that one. Turn on and off home security, and monitor any disturbances We'd love push notifications if someone broke into our house. We'd also like to be able to set our alarm and disarm it from our phone. Remember Sleep Number beds? Lets control those with Android Being able to control the stiffness or softness of your bed would make a great app. With Android @ Home integration, it would definitely be possible. Dim the lights before you go to bed Being able to turn off all the lights in your house from bed would be really useful. Use your phone as a TV and home theatre remote This one's a no-brainer, and there are apps out there that accomplish this, but this feature would fit perfectly into the Android @ Home suite of apps. Activate a silent alarm if you're hiding and can't talk on the phone So maybe this one's a little farfeteched, but it could happen. Assuming you have a silent alarm in your house. Wake up freezing in the middle of the night? Control the thermostat from your bed We'd love an app to instantly change the temperature in your house, or turn on or off the air conditioning. Now that you've learned about the coolest ways you might soon be using [email protected] 10 Huge Questions We Have About Android's Next Update >

