The Top 10 Things We Want To Control With Our Android Phone

Google just announced a brand new framework for wirelessly controlling home appliances, called [email protected]Google didn’t provide too many details about exact ways [email protected] could be executed, but in typical Google-fashion, the framework will be open source.
It’s likely that anything you’d want to control would need to be connected to a micro Wi-Fi hotspot in order to receive commands from your device.
We’re betting tons of developers and life-hackers alike will find ways to program their Android devices to control absurd home appliances like blenders, garage door openers, and more.
Here’s our wish list of things we want to control with our Android phones.
Wouldn't it be nice for the oven to be all heated up right when you're ready to pop in the chicken?
Most people have sprinkler systems wired up inside their garages.
There's no way we're walking all the way over to the garage. Let's hook the system up to our Android app. This one would be easy to accomplish.
We'd love to voice activate our garage door opener using our phone. Oh wait--we live in NYC and don't have garages. You can hope for that one.
We'd love push notifications if someone broke into our house. We'd also like to be able to set our alarm and disarm it from our phone.
Being able to control the stiffness or softness of your bed would make a great app.
With Android @ Home integration, it would definitely be possible.
Being able to turn off all the lights in your house from bed would be really useful.
This one's a no-brainer, and there are apps out there that accomplish this, but this feature would fit perfectly into the Android @ Home suite of apps.
So maybe this one's a little farfeteched, but it could happen. Assuming you have a silent alarm in your house.
We'd love an app to instantly change the temperature in your house, or turn on or off the air conditioning.
