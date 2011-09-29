Android Apps On The PlayBook Are Going To Suck

What are you laughing at?

Photo: via BGR

At the Eastern European Mobile Monday Developer Summit in Romania (don’t ask), Research In Motion engineers confirmed suspicions that the Blackberry PlayBook’s Android app engine will be severely limited, reports Thinq.The Android app engine was an important feature RIM touted during the PlayBook launch, because the PlayBook’s QNX operating system is seriously lacking in the app department.



When the PlayBook finally does run Android apps, it will be incompatible with many of the best ones:

Apps that use Live wallpapers

Apps that utilise Android’s text to speech

Apps that rely on Google Maps

VoIP phone call apps

Apps built using the Native Development Kit

Apps that are widgets

Apps containing more than one activity tied to Android’s launcher

Apps that have in-app billing features

Apps that use a cloud-to-device messaging system (like WhatsApp)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.