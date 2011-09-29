Android Apps On The PlayBook Are Going To Suck

Photo: via BGR
At the Eastern European Mobile Monday Developer Summit in Romania (don’t ask), Research In Motion engineers confirmed suspicions that the Blackberry PlayBook’s Android app engine will be severely limited, reports Thinq.The Android app engine was an important feature RIM touted during the PlayBook launch, because the PlayBook’s QNX operating system is seriously lacking in the app department.
When the PlayBook finally does run Android apps, it will be incompatible with many of the best ones:
- Apps that use Live wallpapers
- Apps that utilise Android’s text to speech
- Apps that rely on Google Maps
- VoIP phone call apps
- Apps built using the Native Development Kit
- Apps that are widgets
- Apps containing more than one activity tied to Android’s launcher
- Apps that have in-app billing features
- Apps that use a cloud-to-device messaging system (like WhatsApp)
