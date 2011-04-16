ANDROID APPS OF THE WEEK: Take Instagram-Style Photos And Call Your Facebook Friends For Free

Photo: Google

This week, we’ll bring you some Android apps and tweaks you have to see to believe.One of them lets you use gestures to activate Back, Menu, and Home, and another lets you scope out cell coverage in your area on any service provider.



We even have an app that lets you call friends for free if they’re currently logged in to Facebook chat. Not a bad deal.

Click below to see the Android apps that wowed us this week.

Little Photo is the Instagram-clone Android users have been waiting for Little Photo has 60 effects and filters to make your photos look amazing. You can add text to photos, draw on them, and stack filters on top of each other for added effect. Little Photo doesn't have the stylish sharing options Instagram has, but it has cool effects to boot. Price: free from the Android Market ESPN FLB 2011 helps you manage your fantasy baseball team on the go With this app, you can manage all your Fantasy teams, view league standings, and more. ESPN incorporates news in a convenient bottom ticker, and you can post messages to your league's message board straight from the app. Start, bench, and trade players--this app includes the full team management experience. Price: free from the Android Market zMooth is a useful root application that replaces your hardware buttons with gestures zMooth is an app for rooted Android phones that lets you swipe and drag to activate features now accessible via your hardware buttons (back, menu, home, and search). The app utilise swipes in the blue box that appears at the bottom of your screen, and they work almost like commands in the 'gesture area' on the Palm Pre. Included commands: swipe left for Back, swipe right for Menu, and draw an up-arrow for Home. Price: free from the Android Market The Regina 3D launcher tweak is an impressive graphical navigation tool The oddly-named Regina 3D home screen switcher is a pretty slick tweak to customise your Android phone. Once you install it, drag left or right on your home screen to activate it. You can enable separate wallpapers for each 'workspace,' according to developer Nemustech, and you can enable 3D Regina widgets as well. According to Android Market reviewers, the tweak uses a greedy amount of RAM but works well enough. Click here for a visual demo of the tweak in action. Price: free from the Android Market (Via Android Police) JaJah uses VoIP to call Facebook friends for free This cool app is a VoIP app, like Skype, that now enables you to make a free phone call to any of your Facebook friends that are currently logged in to Facebook chat. All you do is tap their name and they'll receive a bit.ly link in their Facebook chat window to talk to you on the JaJah website instantaneously. We're not sure this method of calling will really take off, but we're really interested in the app's ability to initiate phone calls by sending a link to somebody else. Price: free on the Android Market Check cell coverage for any place and for any provider with RootMetrics' new app Cell Phone Coverage Map by RootMetrics is a crowd-sourced maps app that will clearly show you where each service provider has and doesn't have service. Check upload speeds, download speeds, and and signal strength straight from your Android device. Every time you test your service, the data you collected gets sent to RootMetrics to refine their database and help others. If people start using this service, it could only become more and more valuable as time goes on. Price: free from the Android Market 4shared gives you 10GB of free storage to stream music to your device 4shared is powered by a decent desktop app that uploads all of your music files to the cloud. From there, use the free mobile app to stream your tunes down to your device. One killer feature of 4shared is that, you can search for any music others have uploaded to their online music lockers. Grooveshark, another app that tapped the legal grey area for music sharing, was just pulled from the Android Market, however, so we're not sure how long this one will last. Price: free from the Android Market We're not crazy about the price hikes Mozy recently imposed on users, but millions of people love the service. Now there's an Android app. The Mozy Android app is a perfect way to manage all of your data stored in the Mozy cloud. The app supports searching, high-res photo viewing, and simple tools to email your files to others. One feature we like is that Mozy lets you pull photos from the cloud and instantly use them in other Android apps. Price: free from the Android Market DON'T DOWNLOAD THIS: Skype's Android app might be giving away your data Android Police revealed to the world that Skype's incredibly popular Android app leaves your personal data out in the open for rogue apps. Be extra careful downloading suspicious apps until Skype patches their app. Your contacts, profile, log files, and more not encrypted and are very accessible to even 'novice hackers,' according to Droid Life. Your Skype in-app buddy list is also in danger. Your contact list is filled with cell phone numbers, birthdays, and more, which are also apparently exposed. Stay away from Skype until these issues are fixed. Now that you've checked out our favourite Android apps.... Check out 10 alternatives to the ill-fated Flip that got axed this week >

