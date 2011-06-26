The Best Android Apps Everyone Was Talking About This Week

Too busy to keep up with the latest and greatest Android apps? We’re here to help.
Developers brought a bunch of iPhone hits to Android this week, including Hulu Plus and Zipcar’s incredible app that let’s you unlock your rental car from your phone. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg.
Click below to check ’em all out.
Cut The Rope is one of the most popular games on iPhone, and it has debuted on Android this week. CTR is a puzzle game where you have to feed dangling candies to your pet monster by strategically cutting ropes. It's tougher than it sounds.
Angry Birds Seasons got its summer update this week. The new chapter is called 'Summer Pignic' and has 30 new levels to plow through. You can only play one level per day though.
Price: Free in the Android Market
Hulu Plus has finally come to Android. Subscribers who pay $7.99 per month can watch as many streaming shows as they want from Hulu's massive library. The downside: Only six (!) Android devices are supported right now.
But if you have a Nexus One, Nexus S, HTC Inspire 4G, Motorola Droid II, Motorola Droid X, or Motorola Atrix, check it out.
Price: Free in the Android Market
We're big fans of Zipcar and its iPhone app. Now the same experience is on Android. Reserve a nearby car, unlock it, and even toot the horn...all from your Android phone!
Price: Free in the Android Market
N.O.V.A. 2 is a new sci-fi first-person shooter that also happens to be optimised for tablets. It doesn't work on every device, so check below to make sure yours is supported.
Price: $6.99 in the Android Market
Just like Amazon and Google's cloud players, Best Buy Music Cloud is the same concept. Upload your songs, and beam them to your Android phone. Unfortunately, the reviews haven't been so hot. Worth a shot, though.
Price: Free in the Android Market
Zinio is one of the most popular apps for delivering dozens of top magazine titles to your pocket. Now, the app has been optimised for Android tablets. Choose your favourite magazine, download the issue, or even sign up for digital subscriptions.
Price: Free in the Android Market (Magazine prices vary)
If you have a Nook colour, you can now download excellent apps such as Evernote (for managing tasks and notes) and Seesmic (for managing social networks). Head to the your Nook's shop to check 'em out.
If you're a male between the ages of 22 and 30, you probably know this game. X-Men Arcade is a true classic, where you play as your favourite superhero mutants saving the world from the evil Magneto.
Now you can play it on your Android phone. And you don't even need a pocket full of computer to play.
Price: $2.99 in the Android Market.
Now that Firefox is on a rapid-release schedule, we'll be getting version updates every six weeks or so. Firefox 5 launched this week for desktop and mobile. It's one of our favourite alternative browsers for Android, and definitely worth a try.
Price: Free in the Android Market
