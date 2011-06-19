The Best Android Apps Everyone Was Talking About This Week

Photo: Sam Spratt, Lifehacker
Too busy to keep up with the latest and greatest Android apps? We’re here to help.We picked out the best Android apps and updates this week to help you get the most out of your Android phone.
'Mine and Dine,' the latest chapter for the original Angry Birds, features 45 new levels for your enjoyment.
Price: Free
Do you have one of those snappy new Android phones or tablets with Tegra 2 processors? Now the popular space adventure game takes advantage of all that power with better graphics and speed.
Price: Free
The Starbucks app for Android is just like it's iOS brother. You can load your gift card balance to the app and use the special scanners in each store to pay for your drink.
Price: Free
Finding the perfect app can be tough. Yahoo's AppSpot helps you out by offering personalised suggestions for new Android apps.
Price: Free
Hacking jokes aside, Sony's Qriocity service is a great way to stream millions of songs to you phone. You'll need a subscription, but Sony is giving users a 30-day free trial.
Price: Free
eBay updated its app this week adding a feature that lets you sell items. Before, you could only browse and buy. Make some quick cash on the go with this free download.
Price: Free
Burn the Rope is one of the best, most addicting games on iPhone. And it's finally on Android. Download it now to see what all the fuss is about. You'll like it.
Price: Free
Lookout is an excellent app for detecting malicious apps on your phone. Now it has been updated to check for potentially harmful websites you visit with your phone's browser with its 'safe browsing' feature. This app just got even more essential for Android owners.
Price: Free
Play is like an iPod, meets Shazam, meets Last.fm. It not only plays your phone's music, but it will also identify songs and scrobble to Last.fm. Good work, Yahoo.
Price: Free
ShreDroid is a nifty app that will securely remove files from your Android phone. You won't have to worry about a snoop digging up your personal information again.
Price: Free
