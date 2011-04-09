ANDROID APPS OF THE WEEK: Get A Dock For All Your Apps And Share Live Video With Friends

Multitasking on Android is possible, but not convenient. We tried out Dock4Droid and enjoyed the experience.

All you do is hold down your finger on the bottom of your screen and a list of recent apps pops up that you can drag your finger across to navigate.

Dock4Droid imitates the functionality of the iOS multitasking bar, but offers some interesting options to customise its look and feel. Also, we like the fact that it sits on top of your current application instead of pushing it out of the way like in iOS.

Price: free from the Android Market

