Here Are All The Best Android Apps You Missed Out On This Week

Photo: Google
Today we bring you the best Android apps that made headlines this week.We have an amazing package-tracking app that knows when to alert you, a massive Evernote update that makes the app a can’t-miss, and a neat way to wirelessly transfer photos from your camera to your Android device.
Also, don’t miss an app to put your favourite apps a tap away, and an app to show you a map of all the places you’ve been using the location data Google is hiding on your phone.
This is Apps Of The Week.
SugarSync is our favourite backup service--a large part of it is that they offer better apps than Dropbox or anybody else that let you share and access files from anywhere.
SugarSync's new Android app is amazing. With a few taps, you can have SugarSync backup your entire phone, in the background, incrementally, without you touching anything.
The feature is called AutoSync, and it will upload photos and videos in the background right after you take them.
Also, you can stream your music collection from the cloud (if you back it up from your computer to SugarSync's cloud), download files to your phone for offline viewing, and much more.
Android Market reviewers are complaining about bugs with the new update, but we assume SugarSync will fix these issues as soon as they can.
Price: free in the Android Market
Plug a tracking number into Parcels, set a refresh time for the app to check for updates, and you'll receive notification updates on the status of your package.
You can set a 'quiet time' where notifications won't sound, and once all packages have been delivered, the app automatically turns off backgrounding. Very smart.
Price: free in the Android Market
CNN's new Android app can send you notifications about breaking events, display videos, and enable you to share articles you like using the iReport social feature. CNN radio is also in the app.
CNN isn't trying to fix what isn't broke with this app, so we're happy.
Price: free in the Android Market for Android, also for Android Tablets
Simple Shortcut Panel is a great way to access your favourite apps, regardless of what you're currently doing.
All you do is set up which apps you want to pin as favourites, then tap the Simple Shortcut Panel icon in your notifications bar.
If you'd like, you can switch between two notification layouts depending on if you want an icon in your notifications bar, or if you want a 'Notifications' button embedded into your drop-down notifications menu.
Price: $1.22 in the Android Market
Fring just updated its app to include group video chatting, a feature never before seen in US handhelds.
It's cross platform, so you can chat from iPhone to Droid, and Fring's optimization features will make sure you get a clear picture, regardless of what kind of connection you're on.
Price: free in the Android Market
As long as you have an Eye-Fi SD card, that is. Insert an Eye-Fi SD card (like this one with 4GB of memory and Wi-Fi capabilities) into your digital camera, and you're basically good to go.
Download the Eye-Fi app to your Android device, then launch it. No Wi-Fi internet required. All you need is the app and the SD card for your camera.
Price: free from the Android Market
This app is only for rooted Android devices, but once you download it, you can get some peace of mind by emptying your phone's location cache.
Do this at your own risk, the developer advises, because nobody really knows how valuable this kind of data is to your phone grabbing a signal and holding onto it. Once you empty the cache, you can't undo it.
Price: free in the Android Market
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.