Here Are All The Best Android Apps You Missed Out On This Week

SugarSync is our favourite backup service--a large part of it is that they offer better apps than Dropbox or anybody else that let you share and access files from anywhere.

SugarSync's new Android app is amazing. With a few taps, you can have SugarSync backup your entire phone, in the background, incrementally, without you touching anything.

The feature is called AutoSync, and it will upload photos and videos in the background right after you take them.

Also, you can stream your music collection from the cloud (if you back it up from your computer to SugarSync's cloud), download files to your phone for offline viewing, and much more.

Android Market reviewers are complaining about bugs with the new update, but we assume SugarSync will fix these issues as soon as they can.

Price: free in the Android Market