All The Android Apps You Must Have This Week

While everyone has been talking about Mac OS X Lion and those shiny new MacBooks this week, our old friend Android got left in the dust.Still, there were some great notable apps to hit the Market. And we have the best right here.
Netflix for Android now works for several new Android devices, including tablets. Here's the full list of supported devices:
Casio G'zOne Commando C771 with Android 2.2, HTC Droid Incredible, HTC Droid Incredible 2, HTC EVO, HTC EVO 3D, HTC G2, HTC Thunderbolt, Lenovo IdeaPad Tablet, LG Revolution, Motorola Atrix, Motorola Droid, Motorola Droid X, Motorola Droid X2, Motorola Droid 2, Motorola Droid 3, Samsung Droid Charge, Samsung Epic 4G, Samsung Galaxy S, Samsung Galaxy S 4G, Samsung Fascinate, Samsung Nexus S, Samsung Nexus S 4G
Price: Free in the Android Market
Facebook has yet to develop a tablet app for iOS or Honeycomb. That's where apps like Friendcaster come in. You get access to all your favourite Facebook features in a tablet-friendly format. It's in beta right now, so be prepared for some bugs.
Price: Free in the Android Market
If you want to improve your web browsing experience, look no further than Dolphin. It's one of the most popular alternative browsers out there, and it also works great with Honeycomb tablets. The new version features a unique 'webzine' mode for easily switching between different sites.
Price: Free in the Android Market
DC comics hit Android this week. It lets you download the latest weekly comics along with several classics.
Price: Free in the Android Market
Visidon AppLock keeps your phone secure by locking selected apps from outside users. Instead of entering a password, it uses facial-recognition to unlock the app. Pretty cool.
Price: Free in the Android Marker
Peel is a cool new way to find out what's playing on TV and discover new shows to watch. Peel recommends shows based on others you like (kind of like Netflix), and share what you're watching with your friends.
Price: Free in the Android Market
