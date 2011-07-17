All The Android Apps You Must Have This Week

Photo: Android Market
Android had a big week this week.The Android Market has a fancy new look, and Google released new apps for redeeming offers and streaming rented movies.
Check out all those and more below.
The Android Market got a major refresh this week, with a fancy new Windows Phone 7-ish look. You also get access to the Market's bookstore and video rentals.
The update is rolling out to Android users running version 2.2 and above. If you want to try it now, click here to learn how.
Google's new Videos app is available for Android. You can use the app to stream your movie rentals from the Android Market or play files stored on your device.
Price: Free in the Android Market
In case you've been away from the internet for the last few days, Spotify, Europe's popular music streaming service, arrived in the U.S.
If you want to take advantage of Spotify's spectacular Android app, you'll need a paid Premium account that costs $9.99 per month.
You can stream from a library of about 15 million songs, plus save songs to your phone so you can listen to them offline. It's like Pandora on steroids.
Price: Free in the Android Market, but you'll need the $9.99 per month Premium plan to use it.
Twitter for Android got a hefty update this week. You can now manage multiple accounts from the app. You can also get push notifications whenever you receive an @ mention or direct message.
Price: Free in the Android Market
UStream launched its Honeycomb tablet app this week. You can use it to access thousands of live streaming videos right on your tablet.
Price: Free in the Android Market
Nosh is a social network for those who love to eat out. Search Nosh's database of restaurants and find out what your friends think of each one. You can also add your own reviews and even recommend specific dishes.
Price: Free in the Android Market
Love Scrabble? Love free apps? You're in luck. The new Scrabble app for Android even lets you play against iPhone users and your Facebook friends.
Price: Free in the Android Market
IMDB launched its Honeycomb tablet app this week. Get news about the latest movies, watch trailers, and search the extensive entertainment database from your favourite Android tablet.
Price: Free in the Android Market
Google Shopper for Android is your gateway to Google Offers. It works just like Groupon. Purchase a deal online or through the app and use your phone to redeem the deal at the venue. Offers just launched in New York and San Francisco and will be rolling out to more cities as the year goes on.
Price: Free in the Android Market
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.