All The Android Apps You Must Have This Week

In case you've been away from the internet for the last few days, Spotify, Europe's popular music streaming service, arrived in the U.S.

If you want to take advantage of Spotify's spectacular Android app, you'll need a paid Premium account that costs $9.99 per month.

You can stream from a library of about 15 million songs, plus save songs to your phone so you can listen to them offline. It's like Pandora on steroids.

Price: Free in the Android Market, but you'll need the $9.99 per month Premium plan to use it.