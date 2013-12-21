It's No Longer True That Android App Developers Are Starving For Revenue, Here's The Evidence

Does it pay to be an Android app developer? How do revenues on Android compare to those on Apple’s mobile platform, iOS?

For a couple of years, app marketing and analytics firms have estimated the size of the Android-iOS monetization gap using various definitions of revenue, and their conclusion has always been that Android falls short.

But in a new report, BI Intelligence explains that it’s no longer the case that there’s no money to be made on Android. In fact, when a broad view of revenue is taken into account, including advertising, mobile commerce, and other fees, Android only lags Apple by a hair. The report also explains how Android developers can do more to boost monetization. It’s also full of data that gauges the size of the opportunity in Android-land.

Here are our takeaways on the Android market opportunity:

