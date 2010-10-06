CHART OF THE DAY: Android Keeps Growing -- Now The Best Selling OS For New Phone Buyers

Ho-hum, another day, another chart showing Android’s growing dominance. Nielsen says Android was the most popular OS on smartphones in the first half of the year and Apple and RIM were in a “statistical dead heat for second place.”



This data only includes one month when the iPhone 4 was on the market. Perhaps the iPhone 4 will goose sales. This is also U.S. only, which means the iPhone isn’t available to ~60% of the market.

While this looks good for Android, if Apple does strike a deal with Verizon and T-Mobile, it could be a completely different story.

See Also: Verizon Could Grab 23% Of AT&T’s iPhone Users If It Gets The iPhone

Follow the Chart Of The Day on Twitter: @chartoftheday

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.