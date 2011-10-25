Android Blows Past Apple To Take The Lead In Market Share For App Downloads

Photo: apple.com

According to fresh data from ABI Research, more Android apps were downloaded in Q2 2011 than iOS apps.Makes sense since Android is a bigger platform, but we think this is a first for the rival mobile platforms.



The good news for Apple: It still gets more downloads per user than Android.

And, ABI says, “Apple’s superior monetization policies attracted good developers within its ranks, thus creating a better catalogue of apps and customer experience.”

This is key for Apple. As Android grows and grows, the iOS platform is put at risk. If developers start flocking to Android with its greater user base — or if developers just built Android apps first — then Apple’s software advantage dissapears. For now, developers are still happier with iOS despite the smaller user base and smaller number of total downloads.

Here’s the full release:

Android Overtakes Apple with 44% Worldwide Share of Mobile App Downloads

SINGAPORE – October 24, 2011 –

​In Q2 2011, Android overtook iOS to become the market share leader in mobile application downloads. The market shares of Android and iOS were 44% and 31%, respectively.

“Android’s open source strategy is the main factor for its success,” says Lim Shiyang, research associate. “Being a free platform has expanded the Android device install base, which in turn has driven growth in the number of third party multi-platform and mobile operator app stores. These conditions alone explain why Android is the new leader in the mobile application market.”

Recent quarterly shipment growth figures also explain Android’s ascent to the top app download position. iPhone shipment growth in Q2 2011 slowed to 9% from 15% a quarter earlier. In contrast, Android smartphone shipments increased 36% in Q2 2011, compared to 20% in Q1. Android’s install base now exceeds iOS by a factor of 2.4-to-1 worldwide; by 2016 this factor will grow to 3-to-1.

“Despite leading in total mobile application downloads, Android’s app downloads per user still lag behind Apple’s by 2-to-1,” adds Dan Shey, practice director, mobile services. “Apple’s superior monetization policies attracted good developers within its ranks, thus creating a better catalogue of apps and customer experience.”

Global app downloads for year-end 2011 are expected to balloon to 29 billion, compared to only nine billion in 2010. Such stellar increases are largely due to the proliferation of smartphones around the world. The total smartphone install base is expected to grow 46% in 2011.

ABI Research’s “Mobile Applications Market Data” tracks mobile application downloads and revenues segmented by mobile operating system platform. The database includes historical data and forecasts for application downloads for all major mobile OSs. It also provides mobile application revenue forecasts and an overview of the major mobile application storefronts.

