Google Android App Store 5% As Big As iPhone's (GOOG, AAPL)

Dan Frommer

On Google’s (GOOG) Q4 earnings call, the company said that 800 apps are now available for its Android mobile operating system.

That’s minuscule compared to Apple’s (AAPL) iPhone/iPod touch App Store, which has more than 15,000 apps available.

We know quantity and quality are different things. And Apple is about a year ahead of Google — and more than 15 million phones ahead — in install base.

We expect Android to get a major boost when more phones running the platform go on sale this year and when developers are allowed to charge for their software.

But for now, it’s still a decent indication of how much more time and money software companies have spent investing so far in Apple’s platform versus Google’s.

