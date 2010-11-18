"Android Is More Important" Than The iPhone For Mobile Ads, Says Pontiflex CEO

Pontiflex, a New York based ad startup, is rolling out its mobile ad solution, “AppLeads,” for Android developers.



AppLeads has been available for the iPhone for a few weeks now, but CEO Zephrin Lasker tells us “Android is more important,” so he’s happy to finally get on Android.

The reason Google’s mobile platform is more important because it’s growing faster, and because “it’s so much faster to implement ads.”

Instead of inserting an ad into your app, then resubmitting the app to Apple, developers can just drop the ad code in their app and have it up in a few hours with Android.

Here’s how AppLeads works: When someone opens up an app, they are shown a page which offers them the chance to get emails, or deals from different brands. If a user opts in and signs up, then Pontiflex, and the developer get paid.

Lasker says one Android developer using AppLeads was generating over $6,000 in ad sales monthly.

Pontiflex was number 98 our listed of the world’s most valuable startups. Lasker says it will generate $15 million in revenue this year, up from $6 million the year before. He also says the company is close to being profitable, and it’s thinking about raising another round of funding.

