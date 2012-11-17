A Big Quarter For Android And Amazon Tablets

Android phones still dominate global mobile device shipments.



We estimate Android smartphones accounted for 65 per cent of tablet and smartphone shipments in the third quarter (122.5 million units shipped). And Android phones enjoyed a robust growth clip of 24 per cent over the previous quarter— impressive considering the staggering volumes involved.

iPhone handsets ran a distant second with 14 per cent of tablet and smartphone shipments in the quarter (26.9 million units).

But the real competition is happening in the tablet market. iPad still leads shipments (14 million units), but Amazon’s Kindle tablets and Android tablets had a big quarter.

Kindle shipments, including e-readers, jumped 104 per cent in the quarter, likely helped by the early September launch of the new Kindle Fire tablet line and the fact that the 7-inch version began shipping that month. Android tablets, including Google’s Nexus line and Samsung’s tablets, grew 34 per cent.

Together, Kindle (5 million units) and Android tablets (8 million) accounted for roughly 13 million units shipped, and are mounting a real threat to the market leader.

This quarter, the iPad Mini will raise the competitive stakes even higher, as Apple bids to challenge its rivals with its first mini-tablet.

