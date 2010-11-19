Android Ad Impressions Up 2,182% This Year, Says Mobile Ad Network Millennial

Android is now serving just as many ad impressions on a monthly basis as the iPhone, mobile ad network Millennial media reports. For the year, Android has seen a mind boggling 2,182% increase in ad impressions as it has grown its user base.



One other interesting data point from Millennial: the iPod Touch serves more ads than any Android device. The iPhone serves up the most ads, then the BlackBerry Curve, then iPod Touch, and then the Motorola Droid is in fourth place.

What does this represent? It’s not about device sales, rather about device usage. It would suggest users are playing in more apps and on more websites with Apple’s individual devices than Android’s individual devices.

That’s a minor point though. The big picture here: Android is growing like crazy. But we already knew that.

