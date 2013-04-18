Android Activations Top 1.5 Million A Day

In excess of 1.5 million Android devices are now being activated everyday, according to Google Chairman Eric Schmidt.



Schmidt, speaking at a mobile conference earlier this week, also said that by year-end they expect cumulative Android activations to top 1 billion.

Some in the tech press have taken Schmidt’s daily activation numbers as evidence that Android growth has reaccelerated, since the number announced last month was 1.4 million activations per day.

However, as we explained at the time, the 1.4 million figure wasn’t correct — it was a backward-looking average. At the time, we said we believed that Android activations were running closer to 1.5 million a day, which ended up being correct.

Overall, the acceleration of Android growth has diminished, but not as drastically as previously suspected. True, the current slowdown is a bit longer than previous slumps, but future growth prospects are still bright.

Click here to view a larger version of this chart.

