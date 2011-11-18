Something's Wrong With Android: New Numbers Suggest Activations Have Gone Flat

Photo: AP

There’s something strange happening with Google’s Android activation numbers.Despite the astounding growth in market share for Google, its daily activations appear to have hit the wall.



Last night executives revealed over 200 million Android powered devices have been activated. That’s up from 100 million in May, and it suggests Google is seeing 550,000 activations per day.

Impressive, but on Google’s earnings call in July it said it was activating 550,000 devices per day.

Are Android activations flat lining? Or is Google just sandbagging its results?

Over 200 million devices could mean 300 million, or it could mean 201 million. If it’s the former, Google might be waiting to reveal a big number on its next earnings call. If it’s the later, it’s a bad sign. We’d lean towards the latter. We can’t think of any reason for Google to hold back on revealing numbers.

In early October we ran a post from contributor Michael Degusta which projected Google would be activating 1 million devices per day by this time based on comments from Android chief Andy Rubin.

Clearly that’s not happening. Is Android slowing down?

