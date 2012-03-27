9 Charts That Show The Amazing Growth Of Android

Photo: Matt Rosoff, Business Insider
Apple’s iPhone kicked off the smartphone revolution.But Google’s Android platform has spread farther faster, and has probably done more to get smartphones into the hands of people around the world.
Last month at Mobile World Congress, Accenture mobility analyst Lars Kamp broke out some of the most interesting stats in a presentation on the mobile landscape and trends.
Here they are…
First a general comparison of growth rates. The world's population has grown 6% in the last five years. The number of mobile Internet users has gone up more than 4x.
This has created an explosion of different Android devices. Contrast that with the careful and orderly progression of iOS under Apple.
This is Google's cap ex spend by quarter. This isn't directly related to Android, but does show how much Google is willing and able to spend to keep delivering online services -- including to mobile devices..
