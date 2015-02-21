Google's next Android update may come in March, and it could fix one big annoyance

Google may release an update for Android as soon as next month, according to an HTC executive.

Several tech blogs are citing this tweet from Mo Versi, HTC’s vice president of product management, which says a maintenance release for Android will be launching in March (via Android Authority).

Here’s the tweet from Versi:

@JensEsbjerg It will be tied to Google’s next MR, which is in March. Thanks.

— Mo Versi (@moversi) February 18, 2015

It’s unclear exactly what this update will bring, but some are speculating that it could be Android 5.1 — the latest version of Android that’s already shipping on some Android One phones.

Google hasn’t made any official announcements around Android 5.1, so we don’t know exactly what it will bring. But, Android Pit claims to have dug up a list of features that will come with the update, and most of them appear to be minor additions and bug fixes.

The most significant change seems to be the re-introduction of the traditional Silent Mode, which many Android users complained had disappeared with Android 5.0. Instead of Silent Mode, which mutes all sounds but still prompts your screen to light up when you receive notifications, Android 5.0 users get a few new options.

One choice turns off all sounds while also preventing your screen from lighting up when new notifications come in. Other options allow you to prioritise certain notifications while blocking all others.

It’s always possible that this upcoming March update isn’t Android 5.1, but a smaller update such as Android 5.03. We’ll have to wait until next month to know for sure.

