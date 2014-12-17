Google's Massive New Android Update May Be Coming To Your HTC Phone Next Month

Android 5.0 Lollipop, which is being called one of Google’s biggest mobile software updates ever, may be coming to the HTC One M8 and M7 on Jan. 3, according to tech site Tech Tastic (via Phone Arena).

HTC has previously said the update will be pushed out to both One models within a 90-day period from when it initially recieves the Lollipop code from Google.

HTC has had the code since Nov. 3, which would mean the update should arrive by Feb. 3. But, Tech Tastic claims that sources have confirmed it will launch on Jan. 3 instead.

The update is likely to be released in stages, the blog says, which means it will show up in a few select countries before it spreads globally.

Android Lollipop has been referred to as one of the biggest updates ever for a few reasons.

Google has slightly changed its design, and there are a bunch of under-the-hood improvements that make the software more fluid and secure than ever before.

Plus, Google is promoting Lollipop as the first version of Android that’s really optimised to be used across all different kinds of devices with various screen sizes — including tablets, small phones, phablets, smartwatches, and even TVs.

We’ve reached out to HTC for comment and will update this post accordingly if we hear back.

