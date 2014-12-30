Google's Massive New Android Update Is Coming To The Galaxy S5

It looks like Google’s Android Lollipop update is making its way to more versions of the Galaxy S5 around the world.

After launching to Galaxy S5 owners in Poland in early December, blog Sam Mobile reports that the update is now available in Spain.

Galaxy S5 owners in other European countries should expect to get the update over the next few weeks, the report says.

There’s still no word on when Lollipop will hit Galaxy S5 units in the US, however.

Although the Android update is new to the S5, we already have a pretty good idea of what it will look like on the phone. Sam Mobile posted a few videos showing how Lollipop looks with Samsung’s modifications: The most noticeable differences appear to be in stock apps like the dialer and calculator. There are also a few Material Design animations visible in the footage.

Google has been referring to Android 5.0 Lollipop as one of its biggest mobile updates ever. Google has revamped some of the user interface elements with a new layout called Material Design, which adds bolder colours, a generally flatter and cleaner look, and new transition animations. There are also a ton of under-the-hood improvements that make the operating system smoother and more secure.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.