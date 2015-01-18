Google's Massive New Android Update Is Coming To The Galaxy S5

Just a few weeks after Samsung started pushing out the Lollipop update to Galaxy S5 owners in Poland and Spain, reports are now indicating the update has went live in the United Kingdom.

The Lollipop upgrade launched in the United Kingdom earlier this week on Jan. 13, according to reports from Tech Radar, Phone Arena, and a few other tech blogs.

There’s still no word on when it will come to the United States, but Samsung seems to be spreading the upgrade rather quickly.

In a reportedly leaked email published in December, Samsung supposedly said it was preparing to launch the Lollipop update for many of its devices in January, meaning it’s likely we’ll see it come to the US in the near future.

Android 5.0 Lollipop has been called Google’s biggest Android update yet. The company added a new look to the overall interface known as Material Design, which focuses on bright and bold colours, shading, and transition animations. It makes the software feel more lively and smooth.

But Lollipop isn’t just about new physical features. There are tons of smaller, more subtle additions that make the software more secure and able to work across different types of devices, like watches and TVs.

