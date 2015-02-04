Google's massive new Android update is finally coming to the Galaxy S5 in the US

Google announced its newest version of Android in October, but it hasn’t been released on a wide scale just yet.

Now, however, it looks like Samsung Galaxy S5 owners using Verizon’s network can download the update — making it the first carrier in the US to officially release the newest version of Android.

A new support page appeared on Verizon’s website on Monday that details the new software, which blog Android Police first spotted.

The website explains that there’s a new software update available for the Galaxy S5 and highlights some of its most important features, such as Google’s new interface Material Design.

Poland was the first country to get the Android 5.0 Lollipop update for the Galaxy S5 in early December, and until this point we’ve only heard about the update coming to international variants of the phone.

Google has described Lollipop as one of its biggest Android updates yet. Not only does the new software bring a refreshed user interface, but there are tons of smaller, more subtle features baked into the OS that make it more secure.

The Lollipop update for Samsung’s phones likely won’t be as much of an aesthetic difference as it is for phones that run on stock Android. When I first played with the software on Google’s Nexus 6, for example, Lollipop felt slick, smooth, and like a complete refresh of Android.

Since Samsung overlays it’s own software over Android, Material Design will probably be a little less noticeable. Based on early leaks of the software for Samsung phones, it seems like stock apps such as the phone dialer will be getting a new look with bolder colours.

