Android 3.0 To Debut With Motorola's iPad-Killer

Android 3.0 will first appear on Motorola’s iPad killer, a 7 inch tablet called, “MOTOPAD,” tweets Mobile-Review.com.



Boy Genius Report first noticed the tweet, and calls Mobile Review, “the home of trusted insider Eldar Murtazin.” In other words, this is a tweet that can be believed.

BGR notes that Google released Android 2.0 with the Motorola Droid phone last year.

We still don’t know when Android 3.0, or the Motorola tablet will actually show up.

