Android 2.3 Will Be Released To Developers This Week

Photo: Danny Sullivan, Creative Commons

The next version of Android — codenamed ‘Gingerbread’ — will be released to developers this week, a tweet from the Open Handset Alliance’s Alvaro Fuentes suggests.The tweet tells developers with Nexus Ones to get ready for an over-the-air update with Gingerbread within the next few days. This is consistent with rumours last week saying Android 2.3 would be released on the 11th.



Of course, this won’t mean much for the average user, who probably won’t have Gingerbread until early next year, depending on the handset model. But if you’re dying to know what the new Android will be like when you do get it, you should have your answers by the end of the week.

(via GigaOm)

