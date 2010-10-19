iPhone And iPad Have Been Amazing Products, But Android Will Own The Market

Photo: Robosaurus

My father in law and sister in law were over last night.I am getting more and more bullish on Android every day. I starting carrying an Android phone about a year ago. I made it my one and only phone over the summer. I absolutely love it.



My sister in law who is an iPhone user tried it out last night. She said “it lacks the fit and finish” of an iPhone. That is true.

Windows lacked the fit and finish of the Macintosh. But it didn’t matter. Because there were hundreds of Windows machines whereas there was only a few variations of Macintosh, all controlled by the same company and priced at a premium.

My father in law told me he wants a tablet but $500 for an iPad seems high to him. I asked him if he’d pay $199 for an Android tablet. He said “where can I get one”? When he told me his primary uses of the tablet will be Google Docs, Gmail, and Google Calendar, I told him he’ll be better off with Android.

Six months ago Android apps were second citizens. Either you couldn’t get an Android app at all or the Android version sucked compared to the iPhone version. That is so less true today. My daughter’s friend was claiming her love for her Yelp app on her iPhone. I loaded up my Yelp app on my Android and we compared them to each other. You couldn’t tell the difference. And the most recent Android Foursquare build has finally delivered the awesome Foursquare iPhone experience to Android.

I am encouraging every company we work with to invest as heavily in Android as they invest in iPhone/iPad. I actually think they should invest more, because Android is still wide open and the iPhone/iPad marketplaces are leaderboard driven and the leaders have been established and it’s hard to crack into the top 10 anywhere.

iPhone and iPad have been amazing products that have opened new markets. But I do not think they will own either market in a few years. Android will.

Fred Wilson is a partner at Union Square Ventures. He writes the influential A VC, where this post was originally published.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.