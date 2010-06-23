Here's How To Sell An Austerity Budget

Lithuania’s Prime Minister Andrius Kubilius spoke with CNBC this morning about how his country is reemerging from a period of austerity budgets.

He was keen to point out that his centre-right government worked with all portions of the work force to solve problems. Decisions were made with the impact on the country’s labour unions in mind. It was not a go-it-alone approach from his right wing government.

Lithuania had the second worst recession in the EU in 2009, but it is now moving towards growth.



